May 15 LeadFX Inc

* LeadFX reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* LeadFX - no guarantee that co will be able to refinance bridging facility and notes, secure sufficient financing to fund commitments to its lenders

* LeadFX Inc - as at March 31, 2017, company has a working capital deficit of $21.2 million

* LeadFX - if co unable to obtain sufficient funds or repay debts, it would affect its ability to continue as a going concern

* LeadFX Inc - neither Paroo station, chief properties nor north 67 properties are operational or generating revenue

* LeadFX Inc - material uncertainties "create significant doubt" as to company's ability to continue as a going concern