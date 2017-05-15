BRIEF-Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
* Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
May 15 LeadFX Inc
* LeadFX reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* LeadFX - no guarantee that co will be able to refinance bridging facility and notes, secure sufficient financing to fund commitments to its lenders
* LeadFX Inc - as at March 31, 2017, company has a working capital deficit of $21.2 million
* LeadFX - if co unable to obtain sufficient funds or repay debts, it would affect its ability to continue as a going concern
* LeadFX Inc - neither Paroo station, chief properties nor north 67 properties are operational or generating revenue
* LeadFX Inc - material uncertainties "create significant doubt" as to company's ability to continue as a going concern Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company