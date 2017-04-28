April 28 Leading Edge Materials Corp-
* Leading Edge announces c$2 million non-brokered private
placement with strategic european investors
* Leading Edge Materials Corp - proposed private placement
offering of up to 3.6 million unit of company, at a price of
c$0.55 per unit
* Leading Edge Materials Corp - intends to use net proceeds
from offering to continue to advance woxna graphite production
facility
* Leading Edge Materials Corp - proceeds from offering will
allow an accelerated work program during 2017
