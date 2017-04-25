Joaquin Phoenix bludgeons Cannes with Lynne Ramsay hit man thriller
* "You Were Never Really Here" last film shown in competition
April 25 Euronext:
* Following conversion of non listed convertible bonds Leadmedia Group SA issues 505,361 new ordinary shares which, will be listed on Alternext Paris market as of April 27, 2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* "You Were Never Really Here" last film shown in competition
CAIRO, May 27 Egypt launched a fresh round of air strikes over Libya on Saturday, Egyptian military sources and an eyewitness told Reuters, targeting militant camps it said were responsible for a shooting spree that killed dozens of Egyptian Christians.