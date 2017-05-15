BRIEF-Tongding Interconnection Information to sell 6 pct stake in Hangzhou IT firm for 55.9 mln yuan
June 20 Tongding Interconnection Information Co Ltd :
May 15 Leadtrend Technology Corp :
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Co will use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$0.5 per share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/r6UHnG
TAIPEI, June 20 Taiwan's export orders for May, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. MAY REUTERS APRIL POLL Export orders (y/y pct) +9.1 +6.85 +7.4 Export orders from China +14.5 +13.8 Export orders from U.S. +10.2