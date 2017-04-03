Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Leaf Group Ltd -
* On March 31, 2017, Rachel Glaser notified co that she will be resigning as company's chief financial officer- sec filing
* Glaser intends to remain employed in her current position with company until early May 2017 - sec filing Source text: [bit.ly/2oCLgst] Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)