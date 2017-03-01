BRIEF-Iraq's Basra oil Co. takes over Oxy's stake in Zubair oilfield - Basra Oil
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters
March 1 Leagold Mining Corp:
* Leagold announces pricing of subscription receipt offering
* Leagold mining corp says 63.6 million subscription receipts will be sold at a price of c$2.75 per subscription receipt
* Net proceeds of offering will be used to fund portion of purchase price to acquire los filos gold mine from goldcorp inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.