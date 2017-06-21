WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 21 Leap Therapeutics Inc
* Leap therapeutics announces collaboration with merck to evaluate keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in combination with dkn-01 in esophagogastric cancer
* Leap therapeutics inc - additional details of collaboration were not disclosed.
* Leap therapeutics inc - collaboration agreement is between leap and merck, through a subsidiary
* Leap therapeutics inc - study is expected to begin enrolling patients in second-half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.