BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 Byblos Bank Sal
* Q1 net profit $28.7 million
* 14.9 percent drop in Q1 net profit resulted mainly from deconsolidation of investments of bank's subsidiaries in Syria and Sudan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: