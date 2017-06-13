BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 13 LECTRA SA:
* REG-LECTRA : LAUNCH BY ANDRÉ HARARI OF THE DISPOSAL OF HIS ENTIRE STAKE IN LECTRA
* DISPOSAL BY ANDRÉ HARARI OF HIS ENTIRE STAKE IN LECTRA, I.E. 5,206,851 SHARES, REPRESENTING 16.6% OF CAPITAL AND 16.4% OF NET VOTING RIGHTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NAIROBI, June 22Frontier Services Group (FSG) , co-founded by Erik Prince who created the U.S. security firm Blackwater, said on Thursday it would provide logistics, aviation and security services for a regional development project in Somalia.