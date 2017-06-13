June 13 LECTRA SA:

* REG-LECTRA : LAUNCH BY ANDRÉ HARARI OF THE DISPOSAL OF HIS ENTIRE STAKE IN LECTRA

DISPOSAL BY ANDRÉ HARARI OF HIS ENTIRE STAKE IN LECTRA, I.E. 5,206,851 SHARES, REPRESENTING 16.6% OF CAPITAL AND 16.4% OF NET VOTING RIGHTS