BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Lectra SA:
* Q1 net income EUR 6.5 million versus EUR 5.1 million ($5.6 million) year ago
* Q1 revenue EUR 69.5 million versus EUR 62.2 million year ago
* Proposes dividend of EUR 0.35 per share in respect of FY 2016
* Targets 6 percent to 12 percent revenue growth for 2017, and 7 percent to 15 percent growth in income from operations before non-recurring items, like-for-like
* Remains confident in its growth prospects for the medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9194 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 27 Egyptian air raids over Libya have destroyed several camps that trained the militants who killed dozens of Christians in southern Egypt on Friday, the Egyptian military said on Saturday.