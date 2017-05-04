BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Lee Enterprises Inc:
* Lee enterprises reports second fiscal quarter earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.11
* Q2 revenue fell 9.2 percent to $133.4 million
* Expect cost reductions co made in march quarter to have a significant impact on second half of year and into 2018
* Increasing previously announced guidance of cash costs to down 6.0-6.5pct for fiscal 2017
* Expect to continue to reduce debt in fiscal 2017
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million