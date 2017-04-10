BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 10 (Reuters) -
* LeEco - LeEco Global Group Ltd's merger agreement to acquire vizio will not proceed due to regulatory headwinds
* LeEco - LeEco, Vizio reached new agreement under which cos will continue to explore opportunities and to bring Vizio products to China market

* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results