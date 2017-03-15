March 15 Leed Corp :

* Says it will issue second series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 10 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds

* Maturity date is March 16, 2022, coupon rate is 5 percent and yield to maturity is 5 percent

* Conversion price is 11,169 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/zjsilr

