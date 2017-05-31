BRIEF-Tasly Pharma gets regulatory approval to issue up to 800 mln yuan bonds
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 800 million yuan ($116.98 million) bonds
May 31 Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd
* Qtrly revenue HK$226.2 million versus HK$225.5 million
* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of company HK$46.4 million versus HK$53.1 million
* Board does not recommend payment of dividend for three months ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
