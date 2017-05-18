BRIEF-Bookrunner says price guidance revised to between 4.2-4.6 euros in AIB IPO
* Bookrunner says books are multiple times oversubscribed within the initial price range of 3.90-4.90 euros in AIB IPO
May 18 LEG IMMOBILIEN AG:
* ADJUSTMENT OF THE CONVERSION PRICE FOR THE CONVERTIBLE BOND OF LEG IMMOBILIEN AG IN THE AMOUNT OF EUR 300 MILLION DUE ON JULY 1, 2021 (ISIN DE000LEG1CB5)
* CONVERSION PRICE NOW TOTALS EUR 54.9914 (PREVIOUSLY: EUR 56.8403) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bookrunner says books are multiple times oversubscribed within the initial price range of 3.90-4.90 euros in AIB IPO
MOSCOW, June 20 Russia has placed two Eurobond issues with a combined value of $3 billion, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.