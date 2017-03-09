March 9 LEG Immobilien AG

* 2016 FFO I 268.3 million eur

* 2016 FFO I per share 4.26 eur

* Says expects to generate FFO I of between eur 288 million and eur 293 million in 2017

* Says a further increase to between eur 310 million and eur 316 million is assumed for 2018

* Expects accelerated rental growth on a like-for-like basis in a range of between 3.0% and 3.3% Source text: here Further company coverage: