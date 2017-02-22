BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Feb 22 Legacy Reserves Lp
* Legacy Reserves Lp announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Legacy Reserves Lp - annual production of 43,803 boe/d up 14% from 38,523 boe/d in 2015
* Sees 2017 total production 15,369 - 15,760 mboe
* Sees 2017 average daily production 42,107 - 43,178 boe/d
TEL AVIV, May 29 Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group reported sharply higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased sales of natural gas from the Tamar reservoir and higher profit at its insurance subsidiary.