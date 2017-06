June 27 Legal & General Group Plc

* Announces that it has completed a 24.5 mln stg bi-lateral loan to refinance three offices and a leisure centre owned by Citygrove

* Arranged over a seven year term, the loan is secured against three office buildings

* Loan replaces existing bank finance from Close Brothers Property Finance

* Arranged by Legal & General's private credit business, part of lgim real assets, the drawdown of the loan is immediate