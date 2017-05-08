BRIEF-Forcs to pay stock dividend of 0.05 new shares/share
* Says it plans to pay stock dividend of 0.05 new shares/share to shareholders of record on June 30
May 8 Legend Holdings Corp
* Company and Levima Advanced Materials entered into continuing financial assistance framework agreement
* Co agreed to grant financial assistance to Levima Advanced Materials not exceeding RMB5,200 million
* Financial assistance framework agreement is for term of 36 months
* Says signs cooperation deal with Veon on payment and processing services