March 29 Legend Holdings Corp:

* FY combined revenue of company and its subsidiaries (including continuing operations and discontinued operations) was RMB307 billion, representing a decrease of 1%

* FY net profit attributable to equity holders of company was RMB4,859 million, representing an increase of 4%

* Board recommended payment of a final dividend of RMB0.242 per ordinary share