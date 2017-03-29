BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29 Legend Holdings Corp:
* FY combined revenue of company and its subsidiaries (including continuing operations and discontinued operations) was RMB307 billion, representing a decrease of 1%
* FY net profit attributable to equity holders of company was RMB4,859 million, representing an increase of 4%
* Board recommended payment of a final dividend of RMB0.242 per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes