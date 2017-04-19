New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 19 Legend Strategy International Holdings Group Co Ltd
* Auditors reviewed outstanding receivables and found that construction company had not made repayment to group in 2016
* After repayment to group in mid-2015, construction co became non-responsive to further requests of repayments by co's management
* Board may consider taking legal action against construction co if no further progress can be made on collection of outstanding receivables Source text (bit.ly/2oOsFtM) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.