BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share
March 10 Legg Mason Inc:
* Preliminary assets under management of approximately $722.9 billion as of February 28, 2017
* Legg Mason reports assets under management and flows for february 2017
* Feb's AUM included long-term inflows of $3.8 billion, driven by net inflows in fixed income of $3.3 billion and equities of $0.7 billion
Liquidity outflows were $1.3 billion and this month's foreign exchange impact was immaterial in Feb
Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue