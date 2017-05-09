May 9 Leggett & Platt Inc

* Leggett announces dividend increase and annual meeting results

* Leggett & platt inc says increased q2 dividend by $.02, or 5.9%, to $.36 per share

* Leggett & platt inc - increased q2 dividend by $.02, or 5.9%, to $.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: