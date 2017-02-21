BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
Feb 21 Leggett & Platt Inc:
* Leggett & Platt announces quarterly dividend of $.34
* Q1 dividend of $.34 per share, an increase of $.02 per share or 6.3 pct versus q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTO DOMINGO, May 29 Nearly a dozen people, including current and former top officials, were arrested in the Dominican Republic early Monday for ties to $92 million in bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to obtain public works contracts.