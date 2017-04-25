BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Leggett & Platt Inc
* Leggett & Platt- increased debt under existing commercial paper program to total amount outstanding of $499 million on april 21 versus $196 million at dec 31, 2016
* Leggett & Platt - total debt authorized under commercial paper program is $750 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.