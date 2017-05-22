BRIEF-Zogenix says FDA granted ZX008 orphan drug designation for LGS
* Zogenix Inc - on June 22 U.S. FDA granted its investigational drug, ZX008 orphan drug designation for treatment of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome
May 22 Leidos Holdings Inc
* Leidos awarded distributed common ground system - navy prime technical support contract
* Leidos Holdings Inc - total contract value of approximately $43 million if option is exercised
* Leidos Holdings - awarded contract by SPAWAR Systems Center Atlantic to provide technical expertise to sustain and update DCGS-N family of systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017