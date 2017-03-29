March 29 Leifheit AG
* Outlook for 2017: sustained turnover growth expected
* Turnover growth of 3.5 pct to 4.5 pct is expected at group
level in 2017
* With a view to strengthening future growth in brand
business, company intends to invest in reorganisation of its
sales structure in 2017
* This will likely result in one-off effects that have
already taken into account in earnings forecast for financial
year 2017
* Expects earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in line
with previous year in 2017
* FY group's net result for period climbed to 14.5 million
euros ($15.65 million) following 14.3 million euros in previous
year
* Dividend increase to 2.10 euros per share and special
dividend of 0.80 euros proposed
