March 29 Leifheit AG

* Outlook for 2017: sustained turnover growth expected

* Turnover growth of 3.5 pct to 4.5 pct is expected at group level in 2017

* With a view to strengthening future growth in brand business, company intends to invest in reorganisation of its sales structure in 2017

* This will likely result in one-off effects that have already taken into account in earnings forecast for financial year 2017

* Expects earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in line with previous year in 2017

* FY group's net result for period climbed to 14.5 million euros ($15.65 million) following 14.3 million euros in previous year

* Dividend increase to 2.10 euros per share and special dividend of 0.80 euros proposed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9265 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)