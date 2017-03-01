March 1 International Personal Finance Plc
* FY credit issued increased by 8.1 percent
* Final dividend 7.8 penceper share
* Total dividend 12.4 penceper share
* FY EPS 30.2 pence versus 37.1 pence
* FY statutory pbt 92.6 million pounds versus 100.2 million
pounds
* FY revenue 755.9 million pounds versus 698.8 million
pounds
* expect competitive and regulatory environment to remain
challenging
* results of Brexit vote and U.S. presidential election have
created global market uncertainty
* now appears more likely that potential changes by polish
government on cap on non-interest charges would not be enacted
until 2H of year
* Regulatory changes in romania are expected to
significantly impact growth rates in this market in 2017
* targeting profitability in 2018 for IPF digital
