FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-LendingClub cautions investors against potential unsolicited exchange offer from IEG Holdings
#Kashmir
#HugDiplomacy
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
G20 Summit
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Wimbledon
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
MIDDLE EAST
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2017 / 8:07 PM / in a day

BRIEF-LendingClub cautions investors against potential unsolicited exchange offer from IEG Holdings

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - LendingClub Corp:

* LendingClub cautions investors against potential unsolicited exchange offer from ieg holdings

* LendingClub Corp - board has unanimously concluded offer "is not in best interests" of lendingclub and its stockholders

* LendingClub- On June 29, board got letter from ieg holdings stating intention to buy up to 9.99 percent of outstanding common stock of LendingClub​

* LendingClub Corp - board has unanimously concluded ieg holdings offer is "grossly inadequate"

* LendingClub-IEG stated intention to buy up to 9.99 percent of LendingClub on basis of 2 shares of ieg stock for each share of LendingClub common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.