May 22 Lendingclub Corp

* LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn - SEC filing

* LendingClub Corp says requesting withdrawal of S-3 because of a filing error relating to the Edgar coding

* Registration statement was incorrectly coded & filed as “S-3,” while Co intended registration statement to be filed with with code “S-3ASR” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: