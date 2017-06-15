BRIEF-Man Sang International says trading in shares of co will be halted
* Trading in shares of Man Sang International Limited will be halted on June 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 LendingTree Inc:
* LendingTree acquires DepositAccounts.com
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase consists of $24 million in cash at closing, contingent consideration payments of up to $9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trading in shares of Man Sang International Limited will be halted on June 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Shanxi Yongdong Chemistry Industry Co Ltd