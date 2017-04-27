April 27 Lendingtree Inc
* Lendingtree reports record 1q 2017 results; increasing
full-year 2017 guidance
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.85
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.58 from continuing
operations
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 39 to 42 percent
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $133 million to $137 million
* Lendingtree inc says total loan requests in quarter of
4.8 million grew 49% compared to q1 2016
* Lendingtree - q1 revenue from mortgage products of $62.9
million represents an increase of 14% over q1 2016
* Lendingtree inc says revenue from non-mortgage products
of $69.6 million in q1 represents an increase of 75% over q1
2016
* Lendingtree inc says q2 variable marketing margin is
anticipated to be in range of $43 - $46 million
* Lendingtree inc says q2 adjusted ebitda is anticipated to
be in range of $23.5 - $25.0 million, implying year-over-year
growth of 41% - 50%
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $125.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.99, revenue view $514.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: