A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
May 23 Lendingtree Inc:
* Lendingtree announces offering of $200 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
* Lendingtree inc - it intends to offer, $200 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2022 in a private placement
* Lendingtree inc - notes will pay interest semiannually in arrears on june 1 and december 1 of each year, beginning on december 1, 2017
* Lendingtree inc - notes will mature on june 1, 2022, unless earlier repurchased or converted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.