Feb 23 LendingTree Inc
* LendingTree Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA is
anticipated to be in range of $93 - $97 million, or 33 pct-39
pct compared to full-year 2016
* LendingTree reports record 4Q & FY 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.87
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.63 from continuing
operations
* Sees Q1 revenue $122 million to $126 million
* Sees FY revenue $500 million to $520 million
* Q4 revenue $100.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $97.4
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* LendingTree Inc sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to
be in range of $20.5 - $22.0 million, implying year-over-year
growth of 30 pct - 39 pct
