May 22 Lennar Corp
* Lennar Corp - on may 18, co amended credit agreement
governing its unsecured revolving credit facility to increase
maximum potential borrowings
* Lennar Corp says amended to increase maximum potential
borrowings from $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion - sec filing
* Lennar Corp - amended to extend maturity of class a
lenders' commitments, which are currently $1.4 billion of credit
facility, from June 2020 to June 2022
* Lennar Corp - class b lenders' commitments, terminate in
June 2018, and class c lender's commitment, terminates in June
2020
Source text: (bit.ly/2qIH9hH)
Further company coverage: