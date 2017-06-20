WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Lennar Corp:
* Lennar reports second quarter EPS of $0.91
* Q2 earnings per share $0.91
* Q2 revenue $3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.87 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lennar Corp - qtrly deliveries of 7,710 homes - up 15%
* Lennar Corp - qtrly new orders of 8,898 homes - up 12%
* Lennar Corp quarter-end backlog of 10,201 homes - up 13%; quarter-end backlog dollar value of $4.0 billion - up 20%
* Lennar Corp qtrly gross margin on home sales of 21.5%, compared to 23.1%, improved sequentially 40 basis points from Q1 2017
* Lennar Corp says 3% increase in average sales price of homes delivered in q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.