* Lennar reports one-time charge for litigation from 2008

* Lennar Corp - Recorded a litigation accrual which will result in Q1 net earnings being lower than $130.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share

* Based on court hearing co now believes it is appropriate to record a one-time charge of $140 million for the litigation

* Lennar Corp - In addition to accrual, company would purchase property which is subject of litigation for $114 million