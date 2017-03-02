BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Lenovo Group Ltd
* unit entered into an equity transfer agreement in relation to disposal of 49% equity interest in Chengdu Lian Chuang Rong Jin Investment
* Deal for a consideration of approximately rmb1.62 billion
* Pre-Tax gain arising from disposal is estimated to be approximately hk$1,696 million
* among undistributed profits of disposal company as at 31 december 2016, approximately rmb264 million will be distributed to seller prior to completion of disposal.
* following disposal, company and its subsidiaries will cease to have any equity interest in disposal group.
* Purchaser is Beijing Sunac Raycom Real Estate Company Limited
* "proceeds received from disposal are intended to be used for general corporate purposes." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.