March 31 Lenovo Group Ltd

* Issuance Of Us$150,000,000 5.375% Securities By A Subsidiary (2) Performance Guarantee From The Company (3) Issuance Of Us$150,000,000 5.375% Intra-group Notes By The Company

* Issuer, company, entered into subscription agreement in connection with issuance of US$150mln 5.375% perpetual securities

* Issuer is Lenovo Perpetual Securities Limited Source text: (bit.ly/2ogV7qR) Further company coverage: