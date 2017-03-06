March 6 Lenovo Group Ltd
* Proposed Issuance Of Us Dollar Denominated Perpetual
Securities By A Subsidiary
* Proposed Issuance Of Us Dollar Denominated Drawdown Notes
Under The Programme
* Issuer, which is a direct unit of company, proposes to
conduct proposed securities issue to professional investors only
* Company proposed to issue drawdown notes under programme
which was established by company on November 30, 2016
* Company will issue intra-group note to issuer
* Net proceeds from issue of securities will be used to
repay some or all of amounts outstanding under promissory note
issued to google inc
* No definitive or binding agreement in relation to proposed
securities issue or proposed drawdown notes issue has been
entered
