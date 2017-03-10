March 10 Lenovo Group Ltd:

* On March 9, 2017, issuer, co, sole structuring advisor, joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners entered into subscription agreement

* "Issuer" is Lenovo Perpetual, "sole structuring advisor" is Citigroup Global Markets

* Company and issuer will enter into IGN subscription agreement in relation to issue and subscription of intra-group notes

* Securities offered are US$850 million 5.375% perpetual securities in form of cumulative preferred shares of issuer

* Net proceeds from issue of securities will be on-lent by issuer to company through subscription by issuer for intra-group notes