BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 14 Leon Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it and its unit signed two contracts with Kashgar Municipal Public Security Bureau, to provide country monitoring system service and related devices
* Says contracts amount is 321.8 million yuan in total
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: