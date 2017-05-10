UPDATE 1-ProSiebenSat.1 sells online travel agency Etraveli to CVC
* Says to continue review of travel business (Adds further details on ProSieben travel business, 2018 targets)
May 10 Leoni CEO on conference call
* Says H2 business will be a bit more muted than in H1
* Says EBIT effect from latest divestment will be 10 million euros
* Says Q2 will be about the same as Q1 on an operating level
* Says problem projects in Romania will not generate losses in 2017, but will earn barely any margins Further company coverage:
* Says to continue review of travel business (Adds further details on ProSieben travel business, 2018 targets)
* TARGETEVERYONE HAS ESTABLISHED ITSELF THROUGH A LICENSING AND PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT IN PORTUGAL