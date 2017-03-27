March 27 Leoni Ag

* The supervisory board revises nomination for election of the shareholder representatives

* Instead of Werner Rupp, Wolfgang Dehen is now to be proposed at the company's annual general meeting on 11 may 2017

* Werner Rupp declares to resign from mandate effective 30 April 2017

* It is still intended that Klaus Probst assumes the office of Chairman of the Supervisory Board.