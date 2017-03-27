BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27 Leoni Ag
* The supervisory board revises nomination for election of the shareholder representatives
* Instead of Werner Rupp, Wolfgang Dehen is now to be proposed at the company's annual general meeting on 11 may 2017
* Werner Rupp declares to resign from mandate effective 30 April 2017
* It is still intended that Klaus Probst assumes the office of Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: