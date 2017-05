May 3 LEOVEGAS AB (PUBL):

* REG-LEOVEGAS Q1 2017: RECORD LAUNCH IN DENMARK AND STRONG START OF Q2

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 43.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 29.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 6.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ROBIN RAMM-ERICSON DECIDE TO LEAVE CHAIR ROLE

* MÅRTEN FORSTE PROPOSED AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD