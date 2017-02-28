WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd
* Says its owner, Chairman Pu Zhongjie pledges not to sell shares in 12 months after increasing stake to 12.82 percent from 12.79 percent
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2l7qcfq
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.