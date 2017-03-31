March 31Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 30 percent to 40 percent, or to be 230 million yuan to 247.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (176.9 million yuan)

* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yIUmCq

