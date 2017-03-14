WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 14 Lerado Financial Group Co Ltd
* Proposes to raise about hk$460.64 million by way of rights issue of 4.61 billion rights shares at subscription price of hk$0.10 per rights share
* Net proceeds from rights issue after deducting estimated expenses are estimated to be approximately hk$452.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.