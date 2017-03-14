March 14 Lerado Financial Group Co Ltd

* Proposes to raise about hk$460.64 million by way of rights issue of 4.61 billion rights shares at subscription price of hk$0.10 per rights share

* Net proceeds from rights issue after deducting estimated expenses are estimated to be approximately hk$452.2 million