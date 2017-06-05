June 5 Lerado Financial Group Co Ltd

* Received letter from SFC, that SFC to issue a direction to suspend trading in shares of co with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 6 June

* Co will not proceed with proposed rights issue until a resolution is reached with sfc in respect of SFC letter

* Co received letter from SFC as it appears to SFC that co's circular on 26 oct 2015 about an open offer included false, misleading information