March 17 Leroey Seafood Group Asa

* Says not satisfied with government's proposal for regulatory change of cod trawlers, which implies a reduction of the group's basic quota of 20 percent

* Says main elements in the proposal seem to be that the government proposes to remove the so-called trawler fleet land-lock obligation system, partly in return for payment of financial compensation and partly a reduction in the company's basic quota

* Plans to study proposal in detail and assess it in its entirety, including legal aspects

* Hopes that company's input to further political discussions will be heard, so that final resolution provides best possible grounds for future development of our sector