March 17 Leroey Seafood Group Asa
* Says not satisfied with government's proposal for
regulatory change of cod trawlers, which implies a reduction of
the group's basic quota of 20 percent
* Says main elements in the proposal seem to be that the
government proposes to remove the so-called trawler fleet
land-lock obligation system, partly in return for payment of
financial compensation and partly a reduction in the company's
basic quota
* Plans to study proposal in detail and assess it in its
entirety, including legal aspects
* Hopes that company's input to further political
discussions will be heard, so that final resolution provides
best possible grounds for future development of our sector
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)